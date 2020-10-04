SPOKANE, Wash. — Now more than ever, we might appreciate a daily visit from mail carriers.

They are still reporting to work to make sure mail gets delivered during the pandemic, and they are taking extra precautions to stay safe.

David Lance has delivered mail to his route in Peaceful Valley for about 20 years.

"It's mostly residential," Lance said. "A lot of walking."

And a lot of walking means he usually gets a lot of face time with the people he delivers to.

"You do get to know quite a few of them," Lance said. "Which is an interesting thing right now because a lot of them don't come out the way they used to."

Of course, that's because people are practicing social distancing. But so is the United States Post Office.

Lance and his fellow mail carriers are now donning badges asking people to respect social distancing and stay six feet away.

"We have a lot of people downtown who will come up to you with questions and need information," Lance said. "Making sure they're staying a good distance away is a big change. Of course, like everyone, we're wiping everything down. And using sanitizer on everything."

But those aren't the only changes.

"They're wiping down their cases, they can take some of the wipes with them and they are wiping down their vehicles every day," Spokane Post Master Mary Smith said.

Smith adds carriers are also wearing gloves and masks.

"It has not been a strain," Lance said. "It's mostly been just being more aware of keeping things the way it should be anyway. You know, not having people in your personal space."

Smith said the United State Post Office is also seeing an increase in package deliveries as more people are opting out of shopping in person.

Not only that, but carriers are crucial to ensuring people get unemployment benefits, stimulus checks and even medications.

"It's important for us to be out here getting that medicine delivered because it's critical everyday of the year, not just now," Lance said.

Smith said there is no need to worry about the coronavirus spreading through the mail. She cites the CDC saying there is currently no evidence to show it can.

