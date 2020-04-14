SPOKANE, Wash. — May 18 will mark 40 years since a historic event shook the Pacific Northwest.

Children were out of school, people couldn’t go to work and every time you stepped out of the house you had to put a mask over your face.

The closings were similar to what’s going on today with the coronavirus, but then, it was a volcano that caused mayhem.

An exhibit honoring the anniversary of Mt. St. Helens sits inside of the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, but with a stay home order in place, there’s no one around.

Freya Liggett is the curator of history for the museum and has worked on the exhibit for more than a year.

“The eruption of Mt. St. Helens in a lot of ways really triggered a lot of plans, protocols, and investments into responding to massive natural events,” Liggett said.

While doors are closed, the museum is doing a 40-day countdown of personal stories and images from that year.

They’re asking for people to submit what they experienced during and after the volcanic eruption in hopes of adding them to their exhibit once it opens back up.

“You really get a good idea to try and understand what those events might have been like for people,” explained Liggett. “Especially with what we’re experiencing right now.”

Dust traveled throughout the region and even gave areas like Spokane up to a foot of ash. Four decades after plums from the mountain forced people to stay inside of their homes, the same caution is being used right now for a different reason.

“I think one of the key ironies of history is that we are always repeating it. If you look at the pandemic of 1980 plus the eruption of Mt. St. Helens, you’re going to see that imagery of a mask coming up. The same as we’re witnessing today," Liggett said.

