For a victim of domestic violence, a stay home order could have detrimental effects on their life.

Organizations like the YWCA make it their mission to help these individuals and with a new paycheck protection program loan, their work will be continued.

“We’re going to be able to ensure that none of our staff have to be laid off,” said CEO Regina Malveaux.

That’s over 80 employees that the organization is now able to retain with these funds so their building is closed but their services can move forward. This includes free counseling, therapy and helping victims of domestic violence access protection orders.

“We certainly know that the longer there are stressors in any home, the probability of violence is increased,” Malveaux explained.

The loan they’re receiving is a part of a federal program to relive economic pressures of COVID-19. Over the last few days, they’ve begun to see a small uptick in calls for their service but a lot of the relief from saving jobs was necessary for their shelters because they’re at capacity.

“Both our city and our valley shelter,” said Malveaux. “Both of those are full so we’re seeing that there is a need there.”

Before the funds came in, YWCA received critical support from local banks. The loan adds financial security in a time where everything is uncertain.

“We continue to be available to them 24 hours a day, seven days a week and that none of their urgent needs have to go unmet," Malveaux said.

