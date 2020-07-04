The list of closures continues to grow and the latest to be impacted by the coronavirus are dog parks.

The Spokane Parks and Recreation Department announced they would be closing all dog parks throughout the county.

“In alignment with our partner SpokAnimal, and to ensure social distancing for our dogs, too, we have decided to close all dog parks for the time being,” the department said in a statement.

There’s been no current evidence that dogs can transmit the virus, but recently a tiger at a zoo in New York tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if you’re sick and you own a pet, you should restrict the amount of contact you have with them until you’re feeling better.

That’s because scientists are still learning new information about the virus, so when it comes to dogs, closing the parks reduces the chance of a sick person petting and then spreading the virus on their fur.

While the parks are closed, the city does have other options to get people out of the house with their dogs to keep them active. On-leash walking is allowed at parks and trails that are still open as long as people practice social distancing.

For those in urban areas, the VCA Animal Hospital recommends using this time to get creative.

“Try exercising your dog's brain by brushing up on obedience you haven't had a chance to practice in a while," the hospital said.

You can still take frequent walks with your dog but do so with social distance.

