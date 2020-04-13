SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Staff at the Spokane County Jail have been provided N95 masks, and the jail has been able to remain stocked up on cleaning supplies, according to a county spokesperson.

Spokesperson Jared Webley said the jail has sanitizing wipes, bleach and Lysol sprays, and hand sanitizer stations have remained filled. He also said that staff member were issued N95 masks and also can pick up cloth masks as well.

This comes as concerns have been raised about the coronavirus pandemic spreading throughout jails and prisons across the state, where inmates are often near each other in close quarters.

Webley also said the jail has two negative air pressure cells used for any inmate showing symptoms during or after intake, and these cells have only been used twice so far, and are currently both empty.

A protocol was put in place at the end of February to keep inmates brought in after the outbreak started separated from those that were already in the jail, according to Webley.

But if there were to be an outbreak in the jail, Webley said an eight-bed housing unit prepared for isolating inmates is ready. He also said another two housing units have been identified as being able to be used for isolation if the need arises.

Webley added that if a staff member has any concern about protocols or supplies during the outbreak, he hopes they reach out to jail management so they can be addressed.

"We're all in this together. If staff, whether they be nursing or otherwise, have concerns, we want to hear about them," Webley said.

The Washington State Department of Health website currently lists zero cases of coronavirus in county jails.

