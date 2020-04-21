SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Corrections is releasing inmates across the state in an effort to prevent outbreaks of 2019 novel coronavirus in Washington correctional facilities amid the pandemic.

The department released lists of which inmates will have their sentences commuted, as well as those who will serve the remainder of their sentences under community supervision.

The lists include 89 inmates that have been or will be released in Spokane County. The 89 inmates cover a wide-range of different criminal convictions, with most being those who committed non-violent drug or theft charges.

Of the 89 to be released in Spokane County, 58 will be receiving "rapid reentry," which means the "individuals will be transferred to an established residence and placed on electronic monitoring to complete" their sentence, according to a DOC document.

Of those placed on rapid release in Spokane County, the crimes committed include:

Possession of stolen property: 5

Manufacturing, delivery or possession with intent to deliver narcotics/controlled substances: 3

Burglary: 9

Possession of a controlled substance: 7

Crime relating to unlawful possession/theft of firearms: 12

Crimes relating to the possession or theft of a stolen vehicle: 10

Attempt to elude police: 3

Crime relating to theft: 3

Trafficking stolen items: 2

Forgery: 2

Harassment/threats to kill: 1

Malicious Mischief: 1

(Please note that the rapid reentry inmates may have committed different degrees of these crimes, and multiple crimes have been grouped together for this list. For specific inmate's charges, please view the Washington DOC's list here.)

In addition to repaid reentry, 31 inmates to be released into Spokane County had the rest of their sentence commuted. Of those Spokane County inmates who's sentences were commuted, the crimes committed include:

Possession of stolen property: 2

Manufacturing, delivery or possession with intent to deliver narcotics/controlled substances: 2

Burglary: 8

Possession of a controlled substance: 5

Crime relating to unlawful possession/theft of firearms: 2

Crimes relating to the possession or theft of a stolen vehicle: 8

Attempt to elude police: 1

Crime relating to theft: 1

Forgery: 1

Harassment/threats to kill: 1

(Please note that the commuted inmates may have committed different degrees of these crimes, and multiple crimes have been grouped together for this list. For specific inmate's charges, please view the Washington DOC's list here.)

A number of inmates have also been given work release furloughs, although none of them are listed as being released in Spokane County. For a full list of these, visit the Washington DOC's list of furloughed inmates.

