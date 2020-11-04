SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been a month since churches had to switch over from traditional in-person services to gathering online.

In the season of Lent there have been many sacrifices and although it’ll be different, Easter service is still a go all across Spokane.

“When you can’t do what you normally do, you do what you can,” said Rev. Lonnie Mitchell.

Mitchell and his wife Elisha J Mitchell are the pastor and First Lady of Bethel AME off of Newark Avenue and Richard Allen Court.

Heather VanDeventer is the Dean for St.John's Cathedral on the South Hill near Grand Boulevard.

“We’re working hard to offer worship to our people in the best way that we can,” VanDeventer said.

They’re two separate churches in Spokane, but like many across the country, they’ve had to adapt to a new normal.

“This forced us to break tradition,” Elisha Mitchell explained. “Not the message, but the way that we often think that the message has to be presented.”

On Easter Sunday they’ll continue to worship from home, but in many ways, their messages are reaching new heights.

Easter Service at the Cathedral will be smaller than normal, but technology has made an alternate service possible. They stream their worship over Facebook and they’re steadily planning for the future.

“Whenever the stay at home order is lifted and we’re really able to gather together as the body of the faithful, that’s when we’re really going to celebrate Easter,” VanDeventer said.

Bethel AME is also streaming their service online. It can be found on YouTube, Facebook and Pastor Mitchell has already prepared his sermon.

“We will all get through this together, apart, amen. Stay home, stay safe, and save lives.”

