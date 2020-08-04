SPOKANE, Wash. — When Governor Jay Inslee ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses, one local video game store closed it's front doors.

Owner Steven Boyd sent all of his employees home, but he still went to the store everyday to organize his stock. While there, he realized people were still interested in the Trade-a-Game service.

He has been running the store for decades. Boyd said the store is all he has. That's why he was motivated to keep serving his loyal customers in a unique way.

So in order to keep business running while his doors were closed, Boyd created a make-shift drive through. He constructed the drive through enclosure himself, using old shelving and tarp.

It's thrifty enough to keep his business running while him and his customers stay safe.

"My customers, we've actually become family," Boyd said.

Which is why Boyd wanted to be there for his customers during these unprecedented times. But even though he is still partially open, Boyd wants everyone to stay home.

"If you do have to go out and about and need an additional item while you're out, I'm here," Boyd said.

In order to use the drive through, a customer has to call in first. If Boyd has what the customer wants, they can pull up to the drive through window to make the transaction.

Boyd is adamant that his customers stay in their cars, and stay at the window less than three minutes in order to keep both of them safe. He also sanitizes anything that enters or leaves the store.

"I can still help them, they can still help me. That's the way the world rolls," Boyd said.

