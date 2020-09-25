Two Spokane Veterans Home employees diagnosed with coronavirus

The employees are self-isolating at home. The facility previously experienced an outbreak this year.

SPOKANE, Wash — Two Spokane Veterans Home employees have been diagnosed with coronavirus and are self-isolating at home.

According to the Washington State Department of Veteran Affairs, the home received the confirmation on Thursday and will be carrying out symptom and temperature checks every four hours, along with enhanced surveillance for residents in the affected areas.

The employees with coronavirus were wearing PPE while at work, the DVA said.

Additional cleanings were carried out in the areas where the employees worked, the facility said.

The Spokane Veterans Home was linked to a previous outbreak. The first case connected to the Veterans Home, an employee who returned to work before receiving a positive coronavirus test result, was reported on March 31.