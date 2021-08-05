Less than half of Spokane Veterans Home staff members have COVID-19 vaccine

Eight residents of the Spokane Veterans Home and four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since July 21. One resident has died after a positive result.

SPOKANE, Wash. — One resident of the Spokane Veterans Home died and at least seven others are hospitalized amid a recent COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA).

This comes as COVID-19 cases are spiking across the Inland Northwest. Health officials reported 272 new cases and 85 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in Spokane County on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

WDVA reported the death of a resident following their diagnosis of COVID-19 on Monday, Aug. 2. In a statement, WDVA said it offers "sincere condolences to their family and friends during this very challenging time."

In an update sent on Wednesday, Aug. 4, WDVA said it received confirmation of two additional COVID-19 positive test results for Spokane Veterans Homes residents. This brought the total to eight positive residents and four staff since July 21, 2021. All residents have been transferred to local facilities, including hospitals or the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center, WDVA spokesperson Heidi Audette said.

Audette said it is unknown how staff and residents were exposed to the virus.

Forty-three percent of staff members, or 47 out of 110, at the Spokane Veterans Home were vaccinated against COVID-19 as of July 29, according to data provided by Audette. This is compared to 89%, or 72 out of 81, residents who were vaccinated as of the same date.

Audette said any decision on a vaccine requirement for staff would be made by Governor Jay Inslee's office since the Spokane Veterans Home is a state-operated facility.

Some medical facilities in the Inland Northwest are requiring COVID-19 vaccines for staff members. MultiCare will require all staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the fall, along with Pullman Regional Hospital.

According to the WDVA, all staff members are wearing appropriate PPE and have adequate supplies of all PPE.

In affected areas, resident testing will continue every three to five days until 14 days have passed without a positive result. Staff continue to be tested according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services requirements.

Staff at all State Veterans Homes will continue to monitor whether they have any symptoms, including the presence of a fever. As part of WDVA's ongoing screening process, all staff members are screened upon arrival at work each day.