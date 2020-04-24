SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Veterans Home confirmed nine new cases of coronavirus among residents on Thursday and announced all of those patients will soon be transferred to Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center.

Thirty-four veterans and 13 staff members at the Spokane Veterans Home have tested positive for the virus, according to the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WSDVA).

Two veterans have died of coronavirus and at least three have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.

All residents who have coronavirus will now be transferred to the VA Medical Center's COVID-19 Unit, which was recently prepared to handle a surge in positive cases among veterans in the area.

The VA Medical Center offers capabilities that the Spokane Veterans Home does not have, including isolated COVID-19 positive zones; daily attending physician rounds; more hospital-focused care; and tailored resident rooms to meet specific infection control and health care requirements

A recent visit to the Spokane Veterans Home by a team from the VA Medical Center prompted the idea of transferring residents after the team reviewed some of the environmental challenges in the building, according to the WSDVA.

Medical and infection control professionals are standing by to provide care for the veterans. Transfers will begin later this week.

The first case connected to the Veterans Home, an employee who returned to work before receiving a positive coronavirus test result, was reported on March 31.

A resident who "had been on end-of-life care for some time and had underlying medical conditions," according to the WSDVA, died on April 8. A second resident died on April 21.

Heidi Audette, a spokesperson for the WSDVA, confirmed on Thursday that all Spokane Veterans Home staff and residents have been tested.

Many of the tests run at the home have shown that residents and staff are carrying the virus with no or mild symptoms, she added.

