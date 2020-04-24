SPOKANE, Wash. — Five residents of the Spokane Veterans Home have died of coronavirus since an outbreak that began at the facility nearly one month ago.

At least two of the five residents who have passed away received care at the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, according to the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WSDVA).

"We mourn the loss of these brave Veterans...who selflessly served in our Armed Forces, and the spouse of a veteran, and offer our condolences to their family members and friends," reads a statement from WSDVA.

A total of 34 residents have been transferred to the VA Medical Center as of Wednesday for care in its specialized COVID-19 Unit. Several residents are also receiving care in area hospitals, WSDVA said.

One resident is receiving care at the Spokane Veterans Home in a private room that has been isolated from others. A dedicated team of staff is caring for the resident to minimize the risk of exposure to any other staff or residents.

Forty-five residents of the veterans home have tested positive for COVID-19. Any resident with symptoms will be retested and proactive testing will be conducted for all residents.

Twenty-three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday. Several have recovered and returned to work after meeting all requirements.

Dr. Robert J. Fischer, director of the medical center, pushed back last week on those who suggested that the outbreak leaders at the Spokane Veterans Home may have mishandled the outbreak.

"I don't believe they were doing anything wrong. In fact, I hail their efforts and their focus on veterans' health," he added.

Health officials said 12 registered nurses are staffing the COVID-19 unit during a day shift, with eight to 10 nursing assistants present. The VA Medical Center also has a room staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week to help staff take their personal protective equipment on and off.

Spokane Veterans Home residents will return from the VA Medical Centerafter they have tested negative for COVID-19 twice within 24 hours. A special COVID-19 eecovery wing has been established at the Spokane Veterans Home and residents will remain in this quarantine area for 14 days as a precaution prior to moving back to their own room.

WSDVA said it anticipates that the first three recovered veterans will return home this week.

Heidi Audette, a spokesperson for the WSDVA, confirmed last week that all Spokane Veterans Home staff and residents have been tested.

Many of the tests run at the home have shown that residents and staff are carrying the virus with no or mild symptoms, she added.

The first case connected to the Veterans Home, an employee who returned to work before receiving a positive coronavirus test result, was reported on March 31.

