SPOKANE, Wash. — At least 13 cases of coronavirus, including 12 residents and a staff member, have been tied to the Spokane Veterans Home, a long-term care facility for military veterans. One resident has died from the virus.

Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) spokesperson Kelli Hawkins said this is the largest coronavirus outbnreak at a long-term care facility in Spokane County. There have been larger outbreaks at long-term care facilities in eastern Washington, including those in the Yakima and Tri-Cities areas, she added.

An employee at the Spokane Veterans Home was tested for coronavirus on March 23 and had no known contact with anyone else who tested positive for COVID-19.

When 72 hours had passed without symptoms, the employee returned to work on Friday, March 27, and for a partial shift on Monday, March 30 — when the test results came back positive.

Hawkins said health officials do not believe all cases can be traced back to the employee who tested positive.

All staff at the Spokane Veterans Home were tested over the weekend at the Spokane Interstate Fairgrounds, according to Hawkins.

In total, 84 residents live at the home, being assisted by about 118 staff members, according to Heidi Audette with the Washington State Department of Health. The department has ordered testing kits from the state's Department of Corrections and a local pharmacy to test employees, although the kits haven't arrived yet, according to Audette.

She also said that the home is taking steps to prevent further spread of the virus among its staff and residents.

Among the protocols put in place is a series of questions and temperature checks used to screen employees, which was put in place on March 6, Audette said.

In addition to this, residents are screened for symptoms every four hours, and any resident showing any symptoms is isolated, according to Audette.

Staff also began wearing additional PPE while caring for residents starting on March 30, and those caring for suspected or confirmed coronavirus patients are wearing N95 masks, gowns, gloves and goggles, she said.

Other steps include limiting access for people to the area of the facility where confirmed cases have been present, allowing only staff necessary to provide care into these areas, Audette said.

Additional cleaning measures are also being done during all shifts, she said.

Hawkins added that SRHD has collaborated with other local health care organizations to implement a task force focused on senior and long-term care facilities. The team focuses on proper PPE and care of residents, and advises and monitors facilities with positive cases.

Patrick McNabb, Administrator of the Spokane Veterans Home, also released a statement regarding the coronavirus cases at the facility:

"It is heartbreaking to face a challenge like COVID-19 especially since it is something we have never dealt with before. I worry about the veterans, their family and loved ones and our employees and their families. It is important that we are transparent and provide updated information so family members and our community know what is happening. This is especially true when they cannot come visit, so we owe this to them. I am grateful for their understanding and their support in knowing we are doing everything we can to protect our veterans and reduce the spread of the disease.

Whenever we face tribulation there are also positive moments and acts. It is humbling to see the support of staff who come to work each day and are committed to their responsibilities. I have heard more than once that 'we are here to take care of our veterans.' I want to personally thank them for their sacrifices and the dedication to honor, protect, and serve our veterans who once served this great nation. We have the best employees and their compassion and love towards their follow men and women is displayed here every day."

KREM's Ian Smay, Whitney Ward and Megan Carroll contributed to this report.

