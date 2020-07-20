Spokane Veterans Home contract employee tests positive for COVID-19

The contractor started having symptoms on Monday, July 13 and was tested for coronavirus on Thursday, July 16, the release says.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A contract employee at the Spokane Veterans Home was diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a press release from the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs.

The employee was last at the veterans home on Saturday, July 11, according to the release. The employee did not have any symptoms or a fever when they underwent the COVID-19 screening process in place at the facility, the release says. The employee was wearing the appropriate personal protective equipment while at work on July 11.

The contractor started having symptoms on Monday, July 13 and was tested for coronavirus on Thursday, July 16, the release says. The employee is now at home in self-isolation.

The contractor works in the Spokane Veterans Home on Saturdays and provides therapy services to residents, according to the press release.

Residents and staff who had direct contact with the contractor have been tested for coronavirus, the press release says.

The department said additional environmental cleaning took place in area where the contractor worked and throughout the building.

Employees at the veterans home will continue to be screened for the virus when they arrive at work. They will also be required to take their temperature at least twice a day and are asked to report any symptoms that occur after coming to work.

The department said it is notifying residents, staff and family representatives via email or letter and a post on their website about the new coronavirus case.

The Spokane Veterans Home was linked to a previous outbreak. The first case connected to the Veterans Home, an employee who returned to work before receiving a positive coronavirus test result, was reported on March 31.