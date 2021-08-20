Spokane Valley Walmart closed for cleaning amid COVID-19 uptick

The location on East Sprague Avenue will close Friday at 2 p.m. and will reopen on Aug. 22 at 6 a.m.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Walmart on East Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley is closing temporarily Friday afternoon to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building, a Walmart spokesperson said in a press release.

The location will close Friday at 2 p.m. and will reopen on Aug. 22 at 6 a.m. to allow their associated time to restock shelves and prep the store for reopening. The closure is part of company-initiated program.

When the store reopens Sunday, the company said they will continue conducting associate health assessments and all workers will wear face coverings. Associates who get vaccinated are given a $150 bonus and up to three days paid leave if they experience adverse reactions to the vaccine.