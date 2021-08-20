Spokane Valley Walmart closed for cleaning amid COVID-19 uptick

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Walmart on East Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley is closing temporarily Friday afternoon to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building, a Walmart spokesperson said in a press release.
The location will close Friday at 2 p.m. and will reopen on Aug. 22 at 6 a.m. to allow their associated time to restock shelves and prep the store for reopening. The closure is part of company-initiated program.
When the store reopens Sunday, the company said they will continue conducting associate health assessments and all workers will wear face coverings. Associates who get vaccinated are given a $150 bonus and up to three days paid leave if they experience adverse reactions to the vaccine.
“These protocols and convenient access to vaccinations are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers,” Walmart said in a statement. “We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.”