Spokane Valley Library closed due to employee testing positive for COVID

The employee last worked on November 17. The library expects to reopen for curbside services on Thursday.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Library at 12004 East Main Avenue is temporarily closing curbside services after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Spokane County Library District announced the closure on Monday afternoon, saying that the building is closed to the public and curbside service is expected to resume at 12 p.m. on Thursday.

The employee received a positive test result on Friday, Nov. 27, and has been told to isolate for 14 days, according to the library district. The district also said it received news of the positive test on Monday and immediately closed the library, which will go through cleaning and disinfecting before reopening.