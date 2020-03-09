Spokane Valley has over $1.2M in CARES Act funds for businesses, nonprofits

The last day to apply for the funds is Friday, Sept. 4 at 5 p.m.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The City of Spokane Valley has over $1.2 million worth of CARES Act funding to give away to small businesses and nonprofits in the city that have experience financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic but very few have applied to receive the funds.

The last day to apply for the funds is Friday, Sept. 4 at 5 p.m.

According to a press release, Spokane Valley City Council has reserved $829,498 for small businesses and $411,640 for nonprofits. Grants will be awarded in a lottery format and the money will be distributed by Oct. 31, 2020. The city has established a maximum grant award of 47,158 per organization, according to the release.

City leaders said organizations will be required to show how their organization has been directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic between March 1, 2020 and Oct. 31, 2020. All applicants must meet Federal CARES Act requirements and disclose expenses to date and establish revenue lost in 2020 due to the pandemic. Nonprofits who received CARES Act funding from Spokane County are still eligible for this program.

Applying organizations must meet the following criteria:

Have 18 or fewer full-time equivalent (FTEs) staff as of March 1, 2020.

For-profit businesses must have a current Spokane Valley business license and be located within the City of Spokane Valley.

Nonprofit organizations must provide at least 18.65% of their total services within the boundaries of the City of Spokane Valley. Percentage based on city's population as a percentage of total Spokane County population as of April 1, 2020. Nonprofit organizations must also possess a Spokane Valley business license if required and be a 501(c)(3).

Business can be a sole proprietor or independent contractor provided the business requests funds for their primary source of income.

Minimum annual budget/revenues of $10,000.

The Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce will administer the application process and has partnered with Innovia Foundation for online application hosting, processing, software and database services.