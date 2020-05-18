Editor's note: Above video is a report on a protest in support of reopening local businesses

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A bar in Spokane Valley has reopened for business in defiance of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's stay-home order.

Restaurants can reopen at 50% capacity during Phase 2 of Inslee's reopening plan, which could begin on June 1. Bars are expected to open at 25% capacity during Phase 3.

A message from The Black Diamond says that staff have been sanitizing menus, tables, chairs, pool sticks, pool balls and tables after each use. All employees are screened for coronavirus symptoms at the beginning of their shifts.

The bar has also cut its capacity in half, according to the message.

"We hope this makes you feel more safe even though we believe it is total overkill and a pain in the butt for staff," the message reads.

"Here at The Black Diamond we believe we are all adults and are in charge of our own safety and health. It is not the job of the Government or Governor to make your decisions. You decide what's best for you and your family," the message continues.

Owners added that they will not keep a daily log of customers as Inslee has requested. The measure will no longer be required of businesses but it is encouraged.

Owners added that they believe the government does not have "any constitutional right...to track its citizens."

Those who enter the bar must acknowledge that it is their own responsibility to stay healthy and safe, owners said in their message. They also asked people who do not agree with their beliefs to leave.

"We thank you for stopping by and wish you the best and hope that you will come back when the irrational fear subsides," the message reads.

The messages concludes by saying, "Now let's all have some good food, some cold drinks and not let Jay Inslee take away our freedom."

Owners of The Village Tavern in Airway Heights had also planned to reopen last week, but in a reversal announced that they would only offer takeout following discussions with a lawyer.

Spokane County Sheriff's Corporal Mark Gregory said on Monday that he was not aware of any reports made about The Black Diamond, though the sheriff's office has received reports about other businesses and restaurants reopening.

All businesses that the sheriff's office has contacted have been compliant, Gregory said.

Since the stay-home order was issued in late March, authorities in the Spokane area have said they are focused on educating people about the order rather than enforcing it.

Brent Peterson, the owner of Cole's Coffee in Spokane Valley, spoke at a protest against the stay-home order on Friday. He said his business reopened for indoor seating on May 4.

Cole's Coffee declined to comment when contacted on Monday.

