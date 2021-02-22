3 things to know Monday

Vaccine appointments in Spokane face more delays; Several passes closed due to avalanche danger; Spokane middle and high schoolers return March 1.

The Spokane Arena mass vaccination site will reopen on Tuesday if a backlog of vaccines is delivered on Monday, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

Due to storms on the east coast, Pfizer vaccines won't arrive to Washington vaccination sites until Monday, the DOH said. Moderna expects to deliver its backlog of vaccines through the early part of the week, and no later than Wednesday. Read more.

Multiple highways over mountain passes in Washington closed Sunday evening due to heavy rains and increased avalanche danger, according to the Washington State Department of Public Transportation (WSDOT).

I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass closed to traffic at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb 21. Traffic will be stopped eastbound at milepost 34 near North Bend and westbound at milepost 70 near Easton, milepost 84 near Cle Elum, and milepost 106 near Ellensburg, WSDOT said. Read more.

All middle and high students in Spokane Public Schools return to in-person learning March 1.

North Central High School teachers and staff could not contain their excitement. So, they created a video to share the news, shouting it through the hallways.