Spokane to receive nearly $81 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding

The payments will be in two equal payments over two years.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane will receive over $40 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding this week.

There will be two equal payments of $40.4 million over two years, totaling nearly $81 million.

Mayor Nadine Woodward sent a letter to the federal congressional delegation in February to request legislation be passed to provide cities with direct funding.

According to a press release from the city, the $81 million relief fund will go to small businesses, impacted industries and essential worker needs. They said Spokane’s tax revenue decreased 1.75 percent from 2019 to 2020, while city expenses increased by 2.3 percent.

Woodward said this support is much needed for those who were deeply impacted by the pandemic.

“Spokane’s regional economy has been especially damaged due to our large hospitality and medical workforce – the employees whose jobs can’t be done by simply setting up a home office,” Woodward said.

Woodward tweeted a video detailing why she requested the funding and where it will go.

The City will receive more than $40M in federal COVID relief funding. The American Rescue Plan relief funds, provide substantial flexibility to meet local household, small business, impacted industries, & essential worker needs. https://t.co/8aZg3f4kmT #MayorsUpdate @MayorSpokane pic.twitter.com/dQhfI3Nw0M — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) May 12, 2021

"This money will help speed our community's recovery by supporting local business, jobs, housing and many other needs," Woodward said in the video.

The U.S. Treasury Coronavirus State and Local Recovery Fund dollars will be used to expand city programs and services that were paused in response to the pandemic budget impact and to invest in critical infrastructure needs.

Spokane Valley and Spokane County signed Woodward’s letter and will also receive funding. Spokane County will receive $101.5 million over two years and Spokane Valley will receive $16 million.