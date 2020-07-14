Spokane gets $500K to help renters who lost wages due to coronavirus

The program will help low-income renters who have reduced or lost their income due to the pandemic.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane announced Tuesday that it will work with Spokane Workforce Council to provide $500,000 in rental assistance to families facing financial hardship due to coronavirus.

The program is called Home Tenant Based Rent assistance and is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

According to a press release from City of Spokane Spokesperson Brian Coddington, the program will help low-income renters who have reduced or lost their income due to the pandemic. It’s expected to serve over 200 renters at a low administrative cost and will be deployed by Career Path Services, Coddington said.

“This has been the perfect storm for many families. Juggling loss of income, at-home learning and food security during a pandemic is stressful,” Mayor Nadine Woodward said in a press release. “I am grateful we are able to assist families with rental payments and ease that burden.”

The goal is to quickly implement limited time rent payments to resident earning less than 60% of the area median income and are temporarily unable to pay rent.

Program criteria includes and is not limited to:

Prioritizing recipients based on payment history, previous assistance and proof of income status.

Unit is located inside Spokane city limits and meets inspection requirements.