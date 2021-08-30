Spokane Symphony requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test for admission

Attendees will also have to wear a mask inside the theater unless they are actively eating or drinking.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Symphony will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours for admission to its concerts at The Fox starting Sept. 7.

The symphony made the announcement Monday in a press release. Attendees will also have to wear a mask inside the theater unless they are actively eating or drinking.

Anyone over the age of 12 must show proof of full vaccination with an ID or a negative COVID-19 test administered by a healthcare provider. Self-administered or over-the-counter tests will not be accepted. Everyone over the age of 5 will be required to wear a mask.

From Aug. 28 to Oct. 1, concertgoers at the U.S. Pavilion will be required to show either proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test that was taken within 72 hours of the event.

Then on Oct. 1, they will require proof of vaccination for entry into Spokane Pavilion Concerts at Riverfront. The date was chosen specifically to allow time for any eligible unvaccinated ticketholders and staff to reach fully vaccinated status should they choose to do so.

If anyone is unable to provide the documentation, or if they do not have the ability to provide a test result taken within the 72-hour window, they may request a refund from the original point of purchase until the event start time or Sept. 4, whichever comes first.

In the press release symphony leaders said they determine their own COVID-19 requirements for the orchestra concerts and “Fox Presents” events. Outside promoters and presenters rent the theater too and their health policies for concerts and events may differ from the Spokane Symphony’s.

The Spokane Symphony has two free Labor Day weekend concerts, one in Liberty Lake and one ay Riverfront Park. These concerts mark the first time the whole orchestra has played together since March 7, 2020.