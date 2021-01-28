Spokane senator says Gov. Inslee is adjusting COVID-19 reopening metrics

Senator Andy Billig said during a virtual town hall that an announcement from Governor Jay Inslee on Thursday will allow for "some additional flexibility."

SPOKANE, Wash. — A senator who represents Spokane said Washington Governor Jay Inslee will soon announce an easing of requirements to move into the next phase of reopening.

“There is going to be announcement tomorrow by the governor to adjust the metrics and there will be some additional flexibility," Sen. Andy Billig, a Democrat who represents Washington's 3rd Legislative District, said during a virtual town hall event on Wednesday night.

Under Inslee’s latest reopening plan, called “Healthy Washington,” there are only two phases of reopening to start. Spokane County has been in Phase 1 since Inslee announced the plan on Jan. 5, 2021. KREM 2 has reached out to Inslee's office for a response to Billig's statements during the town hall.

“Everybody wants to get the economy and our lives back to normal as fast as we safely can, including the governor," Billig said.

To move from Phase 1 to 2, regions in Washington state must meet four metrics. Spokane is part of the East region.

Here are the four targets each region must meet:

10% decreasing trend in case rates

10% decrease in coronavirus hospital admission rates

ICU occupancy that’s less than 90%

Test positivity rate that’s less than 10%

The Washington State Department of Health's latest report released on Jan. 22 showed that the East region had the third highest positivity rate in the state at 21 percent. However, the region saw a 20% decrease in its hospital admissions rate and ICU occupancy in the region is at 82 percent. Case rates in the region were up 12 percent.

In Phase 1 of reopening, indoor social gatherings remain banned and indoor dining is not allowed unless restaurants meet "open-air" requirements, among other restrictions. Outdoor dining is allowed with a maximum of six people from two households per table until 11 p.m.