SPOKANE, Wash. — Within two and a half hours of entering Phase 2, Spokane restaurants were already serving eager customers.

Poole's Public House was only open for an hour and already had multiple customers eating inside. Some arrived just three minutes after employees unlocked the doors.

"We have the best clientele in the whole city, they've been supporting us the whole time," said Tyler Hill, general manager of the Poole's Public House South Hill location.

Hill says they had no trouble getting ready to open as soon as they heard Spokane County was entering Phase 2.

"I have one of the best staffs here in Spokane, so honestly it wasn't that hard for us," Hill said.

Thanks to Paycheck Protection Program loans, Poole's Public House was able to keep their staff on the payroll.

"We've been cleaning non-stop, painting, remodeling, moving tables around, making sure we're in complaince with the governor's orders," Hill said.

Hill was asked what it meant to him to open up again, even at 50 percent capacity.

"It's everything," Hill said. "We're a small family business - family owned, family operated, family employed. So all of our livelihoods are at stake. It means everything to us."

Hill was initially expecting a bigger rush customers, but he was still happy with the turnout. He said the restaurant had already received 20 calls of people making reservations.

"It's going to be a crazy weekend," Hill said. "We've been waiting for this for a while."

