Spokane restaurants forced to lay off staff ahead of Christmas

Some restaurants in Spokane have also expressed frustration about the popularity of fast food joints when local businesses are struggling.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The worst nightmare of many local business owners has become a reality for some Spokane restaurants that are suffering amid COVID-19 restrictions: laying off staff before the holidays.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's latest round of restrictions that shut down indoor dining for restaurants are expected to remain in effect through Dec. 14.

Ruins, a popular restaurant in downtown Spokane, is one local business that has laid off its staff before Christmas.

Lucky You Lounge, a bar, restaurant and music venue, has been forced to do the same, writing in a Facebook post that "takeout only is not going to work." The business announced in the post on Wednesday that it would be offering its last week of the service.

"We are going to sell as much food and drink to you over the next 4 days and then cut our losses and hope we can make it to a brighter day," Lucky You Lounge wrote on Facebook.

Some local restaurants, including Ruins, are also expressing frustration on social media about the popularity of fast food while small businesses are struggling.

The first Chick-fil-A location in Spokane opened its doors on Tuesday, Dec. 1, with some customers waiting in line for hours.

"People are camping out to get in line for Chick-Fil-A...and we have sold 6 burritos today. I'm guessing a lot of other locally-owned businesses are in the same boat," Ruins wrote in part on both Facebook and Instagram.

The restaurant's posts on both social media platforms have received thousands of interactions and shares. Ruins clarified that a photo attached the post showing a large crowd of people at Chick-fil-A was taken in Lynwood, Washington, rather than Spokane.

Ruins mentioned the shutdown of takeout for Lucky You Lounge, writing in the post that it's "unsustainable."

"We just had to lay everyone off again to try to stem the bleed-out and have had to rethink how, when and whether we can afford to do takeout with just the owners working," the post reads in part.

The full text of the post from Ruins is as follows:

People are camping out to get in line for Chick-Fil-A (fast food sales are up 300% or something like that) and we have sold 6 burritos today. I’m guessing a lot of other locally-owned businesses are in the same boat (@gander_and_ryegrass @bootsbakerylounge @luckyyoulounge @cochinitotaqueria @austinsbarbecue @prohibition.gastropub @peacepiepizzeria, etc.). Last night driving home the drive-thrus at Taco Bell, McDonald’s, Jack in the Box, were all backed up into the street. And that’s fine. I like fast food too. But I just saw @luckyyoulounge is closing down takeout soon. It’s unsustainable. We just had to lay everyone off again to try to stem the bleed-out and have had to rethink how, when and whether we can afford to do takeout with just the owners working. Maybe we’re not offering enough but we have to keep the menu small to make the numbers work and we have to offer things one person can prepare and package and serve for takeout. In order to buy ingredients we have to sell food. In order to keep the lights and the water and the gas on we have to sell food. We have to spend more on bags and boxes and wrappers and other containers for to-go items. A lot of businesses are facing the brick-wall reality. Not a complaint, just an observation. Most of us can’t adapt to being a drive-thru (for obvious reasons) so most of us are going to fade away and hope for a salvation that probably won’t come. I assure you we are trying. And all these independent, local restaurants are EXHAUSTED. So, if you have the resources, and I know not everyone does, try to keep it local until this pandemic eases up and some semblance of normalcy returns. We love you. Stay safe, stay healthy, stay hungry and stay LOCAL.

Prohibition Gastropub also shared its struggles on social media, writing that the restaurant is experiencing some of its toughest times since the pandemic began.

"The second round of dining-in closures haven’t left anyone in the best position except fast food. With lines sometimes down the block, it leaves us wishing, hoping for people to pop in for some patio grub or calling in to take something home to the family," a Facebook post reads in part.

The mayors in Spokane County have signed off on a letter encouraging Congressional delegates to pass another stimulus bill offering financial help to businesses and unemployed workers, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said during an interview on Up with KREM on Thursday.

“We anticipate that there will be another round of CARES Act money from the state that will offer assistance as well and hopefully bigger than the first round that we received after these new restrictions were handed out," she added.