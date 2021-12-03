Spokane restaurants, event venues react to Phase 3 announcement

On March 22, restaurants and event venues across the state can double the number of people they can bring into their establishments.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee’s Phase 3 announcement on Thursday is a welcome one for Washington businesses.

Reema Shaver owns Bistango Martini Lounge in Downtown Spokane. It's a small space and she debated even re-opening at 25% capacity because it would be tough for her to cover her operational costs with such a limited number of guests being allowed in. Thursday’s announcement will have a real impact to their bottom line and it will allow them to bring back another employee.

“It was really hard, 25% was awful,” Shaver said “It was hard having guests wait outside for a table in the cold weather and on rainy days they just wouldn't' wait or they would sit in their car. It was tough, but we got through it, and as I told you back then, I was just tired of complaining and I just said we're going to open. I was able to bring back three of my employees so I’m very grateful for that, and with 50%, I'll be able to bring back another employee.”

While they're happy that the Governor is increasing capacity, they'll continue to advocate to re-open at 100-percent capacity.

This is also great news for outdoor venues. Some of them have had to cancel all of their events in 2020 but the announcement is making them feel hopeful.

Weddings are supposed to be one of the most special days of someone's life, but couples have had to push back their ceremony at Arbor Crest Winery due to COVID-19 restrictions. Now that the state is moving to Phase 3, the winery said dream weddings are now a possibility.

“We need to have more people and not the 25% capacity,” Arbor Crest Winery CEO Kristina Mielke-Van Loben Sels. “That would make you know even if we got to the 50%. I would be so much more. I would be wonderful and give us so much more ability to handle all of our private events and our weddings and our concerts and we would be jumping for joy.”

When she learned the news, Sels said the increased capacity is going to be good for the community and for business. She said weddings are typically around 3000 people, so having a max of 400 is perfect. Even though she is overjoyed, she said the brides will be the ones really benefiting from this expansion.

President and CEO of the Washington Hospitality Association Anthony Anton also responded to the announcement in a statement:

“We celebrate today’s announcement by the governor that restaurants can open to 50 percent indoor capacity — this will benefit both the health of our state and of our industry. Since restaurants have been opened in our state, cases have continued to drop. This is a testament to our rigorous safety standards and practices, which are among the most strict in the nation. We know from extensive data from other states that reopening at 50 percent indoor capacity is the safest option, and we are confident that cases will continue to drop in our state.