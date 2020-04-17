SPOKANE, Wash. — As cannabis sales skyrocket during Washington state's stay-at-home order, a local marijuana shop is giving back to its employees in a very appropriate way.

Marijuana dispensaries are listed by the state as one of many "essential businesses" that can remain open to the public while the order is in effect.

Stacey Peterson, who owns three Apex Cannabis locations in the Spokane area, said her staff have been working hard to keep up with high demand while having to instruct customers about social distancing.

To thank them for their dedication, owners provided staff with a bonus of $4.20 for every hour worked between St. Patrick's Day and April 15. The bonuses were distributed on Friday.

If you haven't caught on yet, the bonus amount reflects a widely celebrated holiday in the cannabis industry: 4/20. Apex's 4/20 Sale, which Peterson called a "celebration of all things cannabis," also begins on Friday.

In addition, Peterson said Apex Cannabis is donating 400 N95 masks to a nonprofit that cares for medically fragile babies through the elderly that cannot visit an infusion center or hospital, and 400 to another care facility in central Washington.

Peterson said she was able to secure 1,000 masks, but had to pay five times the going rate.

Employees at Apex Cannabis have received cloth masks and gloves, and medical masks are available for anyone who needs extra protection.

