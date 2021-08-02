3 things to know Monday morning

High school seniors worry about missing out on sports scholarships; The COVID-19 vaccine can't cause a positive test result; WSU alum becomes Super Bowl Champion.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced changes on so many activities for kids and teens. Now, delayed high school athletic seasons could end up costing some students a shot at a college scholarship.

Despite their years of effort and dedication, it simply may not be enough to overcome the challenges.

KREM 2 sat down with a trio of seniors from Rogers High School in Spokane to hear firsthand how the coronavirus has impacted their next steps. Read more.

By late last week roughly 700,000 Washington residents had been vaccinated against COVID-19. It’s a good start, but the numbers are far from where they need to be for the state to fully re-open.

Still, many Americans are eager to return to some form of normal, especially those who have received their vaccine.

One KREM 2 viewer named Dave reached out to the Verify Team to ask if getting the vaccine would make him test positive on a COVID-19 test. Read more.

Deone Bucannon has been a bit of a journeyman in the NFL, but he finally got his ring on Sunday as Tampa Bay defeated Kansas City 31-9.

Bucannon becomes the first player with ties to the Inland Northwest to win a Super Bowl since his former WSU teammate Destiny Vaeao won it with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018.