Coronavirus

3 things to know Monday morning

High school seniors worry about missing out on sports scholarships; The COVID-19 vaccine can't cause a positive test result; WSU alum becomes Super Bowl Champion.

SPOKANE, Wash. —

With sports delayed by COVID-19, Spokane high school seniors worry about missing out on scholarship chances

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced changes on so many activities for kids and teens. Now, delayed high school athletic seasons could end up costing some students a shot at a college scholarship.

Despite their years of effort and dedication, it simply may not be enough to overcome the challenges.

KREM 2 sat down with a trio of seniors from Rogers High School in Spokane to hear firsthand how the coronavirus has impacted their next steps. Read more.

VERIFY: Can the COVID-19 vaccine cause a positive test?

By late last week roughly 700,000 Washington residents had been vaccinated against COVID-19. It’s a good start, but the numbers are far from where they need to be for the state to fully re-open. 

Still, many Americans are eager to return to some form of normal, especially those who have received their vaccine. 

One KREM 2 viewer named Dave reached out to the Verify Team to ask if getting the vaccine would make him test positive on a COVID-19 test. Read more.

WSU alum Deone Bucannon becomes Super Bowl champion

Deone Bucannon has been a bit of a journeyman in the NFL, but he finally got his ring on Sunday as Tampa Bay defeated Kansas City 31-9.

Bucannon becomes the first player with ties to the Inland Northwest to win a Super Bowl since his former WSU teammate Destiny Vaeao won it with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018.

Bucannon is a linebacker but mostly plays special teams for the Buccaneers. Read more. 

