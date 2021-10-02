3 things to know Wednesday

Spokane public schools replacement levy passes; Coldest temperatures of the season set in Thursday; SRHD accepts lawsuit settlement with former employee.

The Spokane Public Schools' replacement Educational Programs and Operations Levy in the 2021 Washington February Special Election has passed by a wide margin.

All votes have not been counted yet but there are only 1,965 vote left to count in the county as a whole, and the "Yes" votes lead the "No" votes by a margin of 15,296 votes on Tuesday night. So far, the voter turnout stands at 35 percent. Read more.

By Thursday morning, parts of the Inland Northwest will experience the coldest temperatures recorded this winter. Much of the region will wake up to temperatures in the single digits and, factoring in the wind, it will feel like it's below zero.

Arctic air funneling into the United States is dropping temperatures to the coldest they’ve been all winter. Parts of Minnesota and Montana have already recorded real temperatures of more than 30 degrees below zero, and all that cold is headed for the Inland Northwest.

Friday morning, Spokane is expected to hit 4 degrees, which would make it the coldest day since March 3rd when it was 3 degrees. It was also -1 on March 1st, marking the last time it was below zero in Spokane. Read more.

During a special meeting on Tuesday, the Spokane Regional Health District Board approved a settlement with a former employee who alleged discrimination and retaliation.