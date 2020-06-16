SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz believes Spokane is not ready to enter Phase 3 yet, citing the spike in COVID-19 cases since Memorial Day Weekend.

But Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward is hopeful.

"I would say that if we continue to social distance, wear our masks, and keep the community spread from happening, we are in a position where we can get to Phase 3," Woodward said.

She hopes to speak with Governor Jay Inslee about loosening up requirements for entering phase three.

"I know he's looking at our data, keeping a close eye on our COVID-19 cases that have gone up," Woodward said. "But of course that is a result of increased testing capacity and also our contact tracing."

Woodward wants to see more broad testing in Spokane County to gain a better idea of the infection rate.

"We're really only testing people who we think are gong to be positive anyway," she said. "We could bring that percentage down if we were doing more broad-based testing throughout our community, and that's kind of the catch-22."

RELATED: 'That's not a good sign': New COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations keep Spokane in Phase 2

Gyms are one of a few businesses that could increase its operation capacity under phase three.

Shannon Orlando is a fitness instructor at YMCA.

"I am very anxious to move into Phase 3," Orlando said.

She's back at the YMCA Monday for the first time since March for its limited reopening, but she will not be holding any classes just yet.

"I will have to go and clean all the equipment," Orlando said. "They give me about a half an hour between groups, then another group will come in after that."

During the last few months, she's hosted virtual fitness classes, but Orlando can't wait to see her class in person again.

"They really miss the classes too because they are not just about the physical activity, they're about the relationships you build there," Orlando said. "We will even push each other to push ourselves harder."

The Spokane YMCA reopened at 30 percent capacity, and staggering the number of people who come in. In fact, it's open by reservation only.

Woodward is glad to hear it has reopened, adding it's important for mental and physical health.

RELATED: First COVID-19 death in North Idaho: What we know today

RELATED: Interactive map and timelines tracking coronavirus numbers and trends in Idaho