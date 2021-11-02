Spokane Mayor Woodward asks Gov. Inslee to allow indoor dining for Valentine's Day

Phase 2 does not begin for the East region until Monday, Feb. 15. Mayor Woodward is asking Gov. Inslee if he can "show some love" to restaurants before then.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward is asking Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to allow indoor dining at restaurants for Valentine's Day.

This comes as Inslee announced on Thursday that the East region, including Spokane, would move forward in the state's reopening plan on Monday, Feb. 15. The region met three out of four "Healthy Washington" metrics, including a decrease in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over two weeks per 100,000 people and a decreasing trend in ICU occupancy over one week.

Phase 2 allows a handful of businesses in Eastern Washington to reopen at limited capacity, including restaurants for indoor dining and fitness centers. Wedding receptions are also allowed in Phase 2, with some restrictions in place.

"Can you show some love to our struggling restaurants by allowing them to open this weekend for Valentine’s Day?" Woodward wrote in a tweet directed at Inslee. "Business in this industry drops like a rock after the holiday and they could really use the extra help. THANK YOU!"

Inslee said during his press conference on Thursday that he would consider allowing restaurants to reopen for Valentine's Day but did not give a definitive answer.

Woodward also issued the following statement on Thursday about the East region advancing to Phase 2:

"Today is really about the community and the commitment our region has made to putting public health first. Our region has done a tremendous amount of selfless work to put us in a position to advance. That includes many, many businesses that have struggled, sacrificed, and carefully followed the public health guidance for the benefit of others.

This is exciting news for us to take the next step in our road to recovery. Advancing means we can be begin to safely enjoy more of the businesses and leisure activities we have been missing. It also comes with a reminder that we have to continue doing the things that keep the case count and healthcare burden trending downward. Please continue wearing your mask, social distancing, limiting gatherings, and supporting businesses as they follow the guidance. These are the habits that will get us past the pandemic.”

Spokane County Board of Commissioners Chair Josh Kerns released a statement on Thursday afternoon calling the announcement "positive news."

“Throughout the Eastern Region of Washington State, we have done our part to effectively respond to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Governor Inslee and the Department of Health have recognized the effort we’ve put into keeping our population safe while effectively restarting our economy," his statement reads. "While entering into Phase 2 is positive news, we must allow our citizens to return to work and combat the mental health impacts of this shutdown by letting our struggling small businesses safely reopen at a quicker pace. We can do this while also remaining diligent in keeping our COVID-19 numbers down. I call on Governor Inslee to release details of the next phase for his “Healthy Washington Plan” immediately so that we can safely reopen more of Washington’s economy.”

Fellow Spokane County Commissioner Al French also released a statement, calling the move "welcomed."

“I want to thank the thousands of citizens that have worked so hard to meet the metrics established in Olympia so that we can start to re-open up our community, open our businesses and getting our lives back to normal. This last year has taken a heavy toll on us all but some more than others," French said. "While this movement to Phase 2 is welcomed, it is just the next step to getting our lives back. We must continue to recognize the protocols to keep us safe and get everyone vaccinated. Thank you for your efforts and keep it up until we are through this.”

Spokane City Councilmember Michael Cathcart, who represents District 1, also reacted to the news on his Facebook page.

"This is long overdue. I'm grateful, however, that workers and employers in our community finally have some assurance that they can start to move forward. We must focus now as a city and region on a strong economic and employment recovery," Cathcart wrote in a Facebook post.