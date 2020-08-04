SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest COVID-19 Response team is hosting a "community conversation" on Wednesday evening to talk about their response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward, Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz from the Spokane Regional Health District, Spokane Valley Mayor Ben Wick, and the Spokane County Commissioner will co-host the town hall that starts at 6 p.m.

Speakers will deliver brief opening remarks, the remainder of the time will be dedicated to answering questions from the community. Speakers will answer as many questions as they can during the hour long town hall, according to the press release.

Calls will go out to households in Spokane County inviting the community to stay on the line to join. You can also participate by calling 888-886-6603.

Other local mayors, commissioners, and state legislators will also be available on the town hall.

The conversation will be broadcast live on City Cable 5 and on the Inland Northwest Response team's Facebook page. Questions will be taken from callers, and from Facebook and Twitter.

KREM will air a significant portion of the Q&A tonight on Channel 2, and it will also be live streamed in its entirety on krem.com and KREM's Facebook page.

