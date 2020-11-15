'People are hurting': Spokane Mayor releases statement on new COVID-19 restrictions

"The virus has put many at extreme risk of severe health impacts, significant financial hardship, or both," Woodward said.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward released a statement Sunday about new COVID-19 restrictions going into effect in Washington Monday.

Indoor dining at restaurants and bars is closed, and in-store retail is limited to 25% capacity, including grocery stores. In-person gatherings are also prohibited unless all those involved have quarantined for two weeks or gotten a negative coronavirus test result within 48 hours, according to the new guidelines.

"As difficult as this news is for everyone, today is about renewed resilience," Woodward said. "People are hurting and need to be lifted up and supported to the best of our individual and collective abilities."

The rest of her statement reads:

"The virus has put many at extreme risk of severe health impacts, significant financial hardship, or both. Stepping back is not something anyone wants. Please keep your loved ones, friends, neighbors, colleagues, acquaintances, and those you have not yet met as your top priorities. That means wearing a mask, limiting your trips to only necessary outings, and supporting your local businesses through their struggles by using online and takeout options. The timing, right before the holidays, is particularly devastating. Referenced state financial support for local communities needs to come as quickly and decisively as the state interventions enacted today.

We will continue working together to find safe ways to move all areas of our lives safely and responsibly past this virus. We are all in this together and it will take our collective efforts. The holidays are a time for giving and putting others first. The Spokane community has been doing that for months and will rally again in a time of even greater need.”

Woodward also took to Twitter Saturday night to express her frustrations.

"Biggest concern: Will closure of restaurants/bars direct more people to risky behavior that's causing spikes in cases- private gathering?" Woodward wrote on Twitter.

The hospitality industry in Spokane County has been hardest hit. Many of these workers live paycheck-to-paycheck. If they’re out of work for the next 4+ weeks, will they get unemployment? Remember the debacle earlier this year? — Mayor Nadine Woodward (@MayorSpokane) November 15, 2020

The restrictions come after a rise of COVID-19 cases in the state of Washington.

The Washington State Department of Health announced Washington had reported a record number of new coronavirus cases Friday, with 2,147. The department reported over a thousand new cases a day every day last week, according to a release.

A dozen counties in Washington, including Spokane, are seeing "steep increases" in cases, according to the DOH.

The Spokane Regional Health District has reported over one hundred new cases a day from Nov. 5 through Nov. 13, when SRHD reported 191 cases. During that time period, SRHD also reported Spokane County's biggest spike in new cases, with 347 reported on Nov. 7.

Woodward expressed concern over how restaurant employees will fare during the closures.

"Many of these workers live paycheck-to-paycheck," Woodward wrote. "If they're out of work for 4+ weeks will they get unemployment? Remember the debacle earlier this year?"

"Spokane County has funneled $100+ million in CARES Act funding to small businesses, nonprofits, rent relief, childcare, educational support, etc. How do we survive this next shutdown?" Woodward wrote.

Woodward wrote she would continue "fighting" for Spokane businesses.