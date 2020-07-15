Spokane judge backs Gov. Inslee's COVID-19 emergency order

Slidewaters, a water park in Chelan County that remained open in violation of the governor’s order, filed a lawsuit against Inslee on June 8.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A federal judge in Spokane dismissed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging the legality of Governor Jay Inslee’s coronavirus emergency declaration.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, Judge Thomas Rice wrote that the governor’s emergency power “clearly encompasses an outbreak of a pandemic disease.”

Judge Rice also ruled the Department of Labor and Industries legally exercised its authority to develop rules to enforce the governor’s proclamation.

"Even if Plaintiff has identified a constitutionally protect interest upon which the emergency proclamation infringes, the infringement is justified by the ongoing public health emergency caused by COVID-19,” Judge Rice wrote. “That Plaintiff and a representative of the local health district believe that Plaintiff can operate its business in a way that minimizes the spread of COVID-19 does not establish that the Governor's emergency proclamation is unreasonable, overly broad, or unequally applied...It is not the Court's role to second-guess the reasoned public health decisions of other branches of government."

Slidewaters, a water park in Chelan County, remained open in violation of the governor’s order, according to a press release. The park filed a lawsuit against Inslee and L&I on June 8.

According to the press release, the judge previously rejected the water park’s motion for a temporary restraining order against state enforcement of the emergency proclamations.

Judge Rice remanded the state’s counter claim against the water park to Chelan County Superior Court. The state is seeking a declaratory judgement that Slidewaters’ conduct violates the emergency proclamation and an order prohibiting them from operating. The state is also seeking to recoup costs and attorney fees.