'It will be several weeks': Spokane interim health officer thinks COVID-19 trends will take time to change

Dr. Francisco Velazquez said that the county is starting to move past the point where new cases can be traced to events such as the NCAA Tournament and spring break.

Spokane Interim Health Officer Dr. Francisco Velazquez said on Monday that it will take several weeks for the trends to change in the right direction.

"If you think about it, we have trended in the wrong direction for quite some time," he said. "Although we saw a slight improvement for about a week, but we just spiked up again. So, it will probably take us a few weeks to get back to the rates that are required for phase three."

He said that he was hopeful Spokane was on the right track, but then a spike occurred from about April 20 to April 28. He said that as of Monday, Spokane isn't meeting the metrics needed to say in Phase 3.

To stay in Phase 3, Spokane County would need to meet at least one of two metrics: either have fewer than 200 cases per 100,000 people over a two-week span, or have fewer than 5 new hospitalizations per 100,000 people over a one-week span. According to data acquired from the SRHD dashboard, the county's case rate for the two-week span of April 19 to May 2 is 287.9 and the hospitalization rate for the one-week span of April 26 to May 2 is 5.35. So if the state uses those date ranges and its data isn't wildly different from what SRHD is reporting, Spokane County will have to go back to Phase 2 on May 7.

As for what it will take to contain the current spike, Velazquez said vaccines will play a key role.

"Hopefully, as we continue to work on public health guidance, immunize more people and pull back a little bit from some of the activities that have generated some of this surges, we'll go back and go back to phase three," he said.

Velazquez said that incentives, such as Inslee's announcement of new capacity rules allowing for separate sections for vaccinated and unvaccinated people, will hopefully encourage more people to get the vaccine.

He added that it will take some time for the data to normalize even after he spike has been eased due to how the state looks at data for metric evaluations. Even though it looks like Spokane will be heading back to Phase 2, Velazquez said he is confident the numbers will begin trending in the right direction.