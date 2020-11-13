Spokane health district holds first COVID-19 briefing since Dr. Lutz's firing

The health district introduced Interim Health Officer Dr. Frank Velazquez.

SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane Regional Health District had its first public press conference Friday since the firing of Dr. Bob Lutz.

The health district introduced Interim Health Officer Dr. Frank Velazquez

Velazquez spoke about his background in the healthcare field, the current status of Spokane area's COVID-19 response and what the community can do to keep everybody safe.

Regular press briefings will start again on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The board of the Spokane Regional Health District voted to fire health officer Dr. Bob Lutz following a variety of professional misconduct accusations from SRHD Administrator Amelia Clark.

Immediately after the vote to fire Lutz, the board voted unanimously to replace him temporarily with Velazquez.

Most of Velazquez's recent work appears to be in medical consulting and administration, but he is a doctor.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he obtained his M.D. at the Universidad Central del Caribe in Puerto Rico, then later a master's degree in healthcare management from Harvard University.

He was formerly the president and CEO of Pathology Associates Medical Laboratories, a Spokane-based lab company.