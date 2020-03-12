Live updates: SRHD board set to discuss hiring process of new Spokane health officer

KREM 2 will livestream the Spokane County Board of Health meeting on our YouTube page and provide live updates in this story.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Board of Health is expected to appoint an interim health officer, along with discussing the hiring process for Dr. Bob Lutz's replacement, at its monthly meeting on Thursday afternoon.

After serving as health officer for more than three years and leading Spokane County through the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Lutz was asked to resign by Spokane Regional Health District Administrative Officer Amelia Clark and subsequently fired in a board meeting. There was significant public outcry with thousands of emails submitted to the board in support of Dr. Lutz.

After Lutz's firing, the board appointed a temporary replacement who is only serving part-time.

According to an agenda posted online, the board is expected to take action on the appointment of an interim health officer and will later discuss recruitment of the position after Dr. Lutz's firing.

The meeting is expected to begin at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. KREM 2 will livestream the meeting on our YouTube page and provide live updates in this story.

After the health board voted to fire Dr. Lutz on Nov. 5, its members unanimously voted to replace him temporarily with Dr. Francisco "Frank" Velasquez. He is currently working part-time as interim health officer.

Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs, who serves on the board, told KREM during a phone call that some members want a health officer who can serve full-time rather than part-time. That means the board could consider a temporary candidate other than Velasquez at the meeting on Thursday.

Some Spokane County residents have also expressed concerns about Dr. Velasquez's service as interim health officer. In emails obtained by KREM, one resident wrote that he is "not qualified to serve as interim health officer per statute."

"He does not have an MPH or equivalent degree, nor is there evidence of public health experience on his resume. Dr. Valazquez [sic] is outright unqualified," the emails reads.

The email also alleges that Velasquez canceled a meeting of Spokane's Disaster Clinical Advisory Executive Committee on Nov. 19, and has yet to meet with 19 counties and four tribes of eastern Washington that are involve in the Crisis Standards of Care Regional Triage Team.

KREM has reached out to a spokesperson with SRHD for a response.

Apart from his service as interim health officer, Velasquez has been involved in the local COVID-19 response as part of a testing task force for the state and region.

Most of Velazquez's recent work appears to be in medical consulting and administration, but he is a doctor.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he obtained his M.D. at the Universidad Central del Caribe in Puerto Rico, then later a master's degree in healthcare management from Harvard University.