Spokane gym owner refuses to shut down amid new COVID-19 restrictions in Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. — The owner of CycleBar on the South Hill posted a video to Facebook on Sunday saying she doesn't plan on closing her gym regardless of new COVID-19 restrictions banning indoor workout classes in Washington state.

The restrictions also closed indoor dining and indoor social gatherings until December 14. Outdoor gatherings are limited to five people, and indoor retail is limited to 25% capacity, including grocery stores.

"Our plan is not the same plan as what the governor just said," Owner Jennylee Thompson said in the video. "We have a plan and it involves not canceling a damn thing."

Thompson also sent out an email to members that reads, "We're not changing anything. Our doors will remain open."

CycleBar is currently offering pop-up classes at a studio on the South Hill. Thompson said the studio's official opening has been delayed due to construction and COVID-19.

Thompson wrote that CycleBar would continue to operate the pop-ups in part due to how long customers have been waiting for the studio to open.

"Many people signed up for a Membership back in JUNE, so they've been waiting MONTHS for us to open. We don't take that for granted," Thompson said.

Thompson encouraged those who don't feel comfortable attending the pop-ups to stay home.

"With that said, if you do not feel comfortable coming into pop-up rides, then don't. No questions, no judgment. You have to do what's right for you, and we'll never hold that against you," Thompson wrote. "CycleBar has always been a place for you to be your authentic self, and to show up just as you are. We never want to take that comfort away from you. So you do you, Boos!"

The Washington Fitness Alliance sent a letter to Governor Jay Inslee asking that fitness studios be allowed to reopen. The WFA claims research shows gyms are not community spreader locations:

The Washington Fitness Alliance (WFA) is surprised and dismayed by today’s decision to order the closure of indoor gyms and fitness facilities until December 14. The month-long closure will lead to the permanent closure of many small businesses across the state who are barely making ends meet under the current restrictions. We are deeply troubled by the rejection of ideas submitted by WFA to improve upon current guidelines.

It makes no sense to penalize a sector that, according to data and studies, has not been a source of COVID-19 infections and has proven it can safely provide a valuable service to the public during the pandemic.

The private and non-profit facilities closed by today’s announcement provide a safe venue for people across the state, across all demographics and income levels, and in every walk of life to improve their physical and emotional well-being. They provide physical therapy services tailored for individuals and deliver injury rehabilitation and recovery programs that all of us need at some point in our lives.