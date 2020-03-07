x
Spokane's Garageland closed 'until futher notice', advises customers to get coronavirus test

The bar is asking anyone who went to the business in the last week to get tested, and to wear masks and "please stop bar hopping."
SPOKANE, Wash. — Garageland, a bar in downtown Spokane, announced on Facebook Thursday that it was closing its doors in order to have employees tested amid a spike in coronavirus cases in the area.

According to the Facebook post, at least one employee has tested positive since they closed this morning. They also said at least three customers that were in the bar in the last week have since tested positive for coronavirus.

Garageland said it will be closed until further notice.

Many other businesses have closed in downtown Spokane amid a large spike in coronavirus cases in recent days. Borracho Tacos & Tequileria, a popular downtown bar, has temporarily closed due to an outbreak of 46 cases linked to the bar.

