Spokane FD Chief recovers from COVID-19, says crews will get vaccine after frontline health workers

SPOKANE, Wash. — The COVID-19 vaccine in Spokane will first go to high-risk first responders, such as people in health care working closely with COVID-19 patients or in long term care facilities.

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said fire fighters and law enforcement are included in this 1A category. But, it's dose dependent and he said it needs to go to health care workers on the frontline first.

When firefighters do get the vaccine, he believes this will be another line of defense to protect those who protect us.

"We can't help people unless we're healthy," Schaeffer said.

According to Shaeffer, it is extremely likely for fire fighters and EMTs to contract the virus. With every call Spokane firefighters respond to, there's a chance COVID-19 is there.

"About 65,000 units are responding and going in and out of people's homes," Schaeffer said. "Many of those are nursing homes or large apartment buildings. We need to do everything we can to protect ourselves and the public."

It may be easy to forget these public servants have their own families to go home to. According to Schaeffer, that's something to consider when talking vaccinations for first responders.

"Because they're in a virus-positive situation so often, that they don't bring that home and complicate their or put at risk or their families," Schaeffer said.

In fact, the coronavirus found its way into Chief Schaffer's home last month. He tested positive for COVID-19 on November 21.

"My symptoms started relatively benign just with fever and chills, and then it progressed through fatigue until I was actually coughing up some blood towards the end of it," Schaeffer said. "But it did not reach my lungs and did not cause any long-term damage."

He's recovered now and completed 14 days of quarantine. It's unclear how he contracted the virus.

Schaeffer insisted he's taken every precaution.

"I was extremely careful," Schaeffer said. "Hand washing, social distancing, PPE during medical incidents. And I still contracted COVID."

Spokane Fire is working with the Spokane Regional Health District to create plans for administering the vaccine throughout the agency.

According to Schaeffer, the department is not able to require employees to get the vaccine as a condition of employment, but they will continue to wear PPE and practice social distancing.

He said they will likely stagger vaccinations when they are available to account for any staff who may experience symptoms from the first dose.