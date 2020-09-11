Family Promise reports 17 COVD-19 cases at Mission Ave. shelter

Social distancing requirements and positive COVID-19 cases have limited shelter capacity when families are starting to need it the most, Family Promise said.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Family Promise has reported 17 coronavirus cases since Thursday, Nov. 5, according to a press release sent on Monday.

The positive coronavirus cases have further limited shelter capacity when space at Family Promise shelters are already limited due to the coronavirus, the release reads.

A resident at the shelter called Family Promise from a doctor's office Thursday, Nov. 5, and told shelter staff that they had tested positive for COVID-19, the release reads. Family Promise arranged for that person and their family to be transferred to an isolation facility, according to the release.

After testing families and staff members who came in contact with the positive individual, as well as the rest of the shelter's guests and staff, the shelter confirmed 17 total positive cases at Open Doors.

Open Doors was turned into an isolated quarantine facility where only confirmed positive guests will be admitted, the release reads. Guests who tested negative were transferred to other shelters.

Right when Family Promise is expecting demand for their shelters to increase, their capacity to shelter families is limited, the release reads.

Family Promise had to turn an increasing amount of people away due to lack of space, according to the release. Family Promise turned away 68 people last week and 32 people on Nov. 4 alone.

Shelter costs have also increased significantly due to the opening of a new 24/7 shelter for families who have someone with a weakened immune system, according to the release. The shelter also isn't abl e to utilize volunteers due to COVID-19 concerns which is adding to costs.