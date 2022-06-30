Spokane County hospitals battle staffing shortage as COVID cases rise

Spokane County hospitals are currently seeing an increase in COVID-19 patients and expect to see more after the Fourth of July weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — As Spokane County hospitals begin to see an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations, healthcare leaders are devoting more resources to support facilities experiencing staffing shortages.

Spokane County hospitals are currently seeing an increase in COVID-19 patients and expect to see more after the Fourth of July weekend, according to Daniel Getz, the chief medical officer of Providence.

During a Thursday media briefing, Getz said there are currently 85 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across Spokane County. However, he said the number of patients who require ventilation has decreased.

"We support gathering and traveling," Getz said. "We want to make sure that people are safe in doing so."

According to Getz, the Omicron variant and its subvariants are the fastest spreading mutations to date. However, he added the variant seems to cause less severe illness and fewer deaths among those who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Getz said those who are fully vaccinated can travel and return to holiday celebrations safely, adding the best protection for individuals and their families continues to be vaccination.

As holiday celebrations approach, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends wearing a mask during gatherings if they are being held in an area with high transmission, according to Getz.

"I know nobody wants to wear a mask," he said. "But if you're a high-risk individual, this disease is very difficult to avoid and still potentially a risk factor if you've been vaccinated."

Providence has new therapies that can be used to treat COVID-19, including Paxlovid, an investigational medicine used for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19.

"There's lots of indications for it and it reduces hospitalization by almost 90%," Getz said. "And I think in our community, this is an underutilized treatment."

Providence is seeing an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to Getz. However, a large number of those patients have not required intensive care.

Despite this, Getz said all hospitals in Spokane County are facing issues with staffing.

"Staff are working extra shifts, they're working swing shifts, we're trying to bring in travelers to help assist and there's just not enough health care workers to go around right now," he said. "And we're really competing with systems across the whole country to get those workers."

Getz attributed the staffing shortage to "a perfect storm" of more patients seeking care not related to COVID-19 and more nurses leaving the field due to burnout from the pandemic.

"You have a workforce that's been working overtime for two years, they're exhausted," he said. "We see lots of those health care professionals that maybe were a couple of years out from retirement that have just decided, you know, now's the time."

In addition to local staffing challenges, Getz said a greater number of traveling nurses are heading to hospitals that have more resources.

"A lot of these traveling nurses are leaving underserved areas of the country that really struggled with health care workers in those facilities, and they're heading to hospitals that have more resources," he said. "So this is creating greater healthcare disparity in certain communities. We're doing everything we can to try and get health care workers into Spokane to care for our community."

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.