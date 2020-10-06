SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane County Board of Commissioners approved a measure on Tuesday night that will provide free personal protective equipment (PPE) to small businesses.

According to the county, the PPE will be available to any businesses that employ fewer than 49 people. This means that about 16,000 businesses in the county qualify.

A new rule in Washington requires all employees in businesses where the employees have contact with other people in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Spokane County is currently in Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan, which means restaurants can open at 50 percent or less capacity with no more than 5 at a table. Also, most retailers can open with social distancing measures in place.

