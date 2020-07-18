x
Spokane County sees 25% of total coronavirus cases in last week

Spokane County saw its biggest single-day increase in coronavirus cases since March 14 on Friday.
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County saw its biggest single-day increase in coronavirus cases since March 14 on Friday.

Spokane Regional Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz says the reason why this is occurring is due to "group gatherings."

In Phase 2, people in Spokane County can be with 5 or less people in a group setting, and according to Lutz, that has not been happening.

In the past week alone, Spokane County has seen 638 cases. This represents about a quarter of the total number of cases the county has seen since the start of the pandemic, which is  2,573 cases.

If Spokane County keeps up with this trend, the county could hit 10,000 cases by late September or early October, according to data.

In the 14-day average map you can see Spokane County began to increase on Memorial Day, and continued to steadily increase until June 29, when the county saw a big spike. Spokane County went from average 10-20 cases a day, to having 24 new cases on June 28, to 79 new cases on June 29. We've seen those numbers steadily increase as well.

Lutz said that people need to take responsibility for their actions, especially as the warmer weather will make it harder to separate or stay indoors.

More information on the novel coronavirus in Spokane County can be found at the Spokane Regional Health District's website.

