SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash — Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz announced during a press conference on Friday morning that all playgrounds structures in the county were reopened.

According to Lutz, the reopening comes after he initially closed playgrounds on March 19 due to coronavirus concerns, as health officials were worried about congregations of people using the same equipment.

"I am lifting that health officer order, effective today," Lutz said. "Like that, happy, happy."

Lutz said he encourages people to use parks and playgrounds in small groups, but also stressed for the continued need for physical distancing and good hygiene. He encouraged frequent hand washing and use of hand sanitizer.

Lutz also asked parents to keep distance from each other when possible, but also acknowledged that it can be difficult to get children to keep distance from others. He also warned that families should be prepared for many parks' bathrooms to still be locked.

