Spokane, East Region still not ready for move to Phase 2 of reopening

The report released by the Washington Department of Health on Jan. 15 indicated that the East Region, which includes Spokane, didn't qualify for Phase 2.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The East Region of Governor Jay Inslee's Roadmap to Recovery reopening plan, which includes Spokane County, is not ready to move to Phase 2 of reopening, according to the Washington Department of Health.

The Spokane Regional Health District said in a release that the report showed progress for the East Region.

The East Region is listed as being "decreasing or low" in three of the four metrics used to determine if a region can move to Phase 2, including:

14-day trend in rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people: -26% (Goal is 10% or more decrease)

14-day trend in rate of new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people: -11% (Goal is 10% or more decrease)

7-day average ICU staffed bed occupancy: 74% (Goal is less than 90%)

The East Region was listed as being "increasing or high" in one category; 7-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests, which was listed at 17%. The goal for regions to qualify in this category is 10% or less.

“We’re meeting three out of four of the metrics, and that’s encouraging. It’s our collective efforts to continue following the health measures, avoid gatherings outside our household, and to receive the vaccine when we’re eligible that will keep us moving ahead," Spokane County Interim Health Officer Dr. Francisco Velazquez is quoted as saying in the release.