Spokane County Interstate Fair will require masks while indoors but not outside

The fair announced it will require visitors to follow Washington's indoor mask mandate for all of the indoor attractions.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Interstate Fair is pressing ahead for its 70th year, and organizers are asking visitors to follow Washington COVID-19 guidelines and wear a mask while indoors.

The fair will take place Sep. 10-19. Event organizers have been working in coordination with the Washington State Department of Health and the Spokane Regional Health District to implement COVID-19 guidelines and provide a safe and clean environment for visitors.

Visitors are only being asked to mask while indoors. There is no outdoor requirement like the Washington State Fair announced for visitors.

The state fair made the decision to require all visitors regardless of vaccination status to wear a mask at all times. Exceptions include people who are eating or drinking, when it is essential to communicating with a person who is deaf or hard of hearing and when it’s necessary to confirm someone’s identity.

In comparison, Spokane County fair visitors are only encouraged to wear masks outdoors throughout the Fairgrounds when social distancing is not possible.