What kind of holiday COVID spike could Spokane face post-Thanksgiving?

Four previous holidays have seen an average 83% increase in cases.

SPOKANE, Wash — Major holidays in 2020 have reliably been followed by a spike in coronavirus cases, both in Spokane County and across the country.

With daily case numbers in November already breaking records, a post-Thanksgiving spike could result in a staggering uptick of the virus in Spokane.

One of the first spikes of the pandemic happened after Memorial Day. Spokane County was cleared to enter phase two on that exact weekend. The result was a nearly 150 percent increase in COVID cases.

In the two weeks prior to Memorial Day, the county had a combined 101 cases. In the two weeks after it saw 251.

It was a similar story for the 4th of July. The 14 days before had 605 confirmed cases in Spokane County. The 14 days after had 1,023.

The story was similar on Labor Day, going from 534 to 747. Percentage-wise, this increase was significantly smaller than other holidays. That could possible because folks around Spokane had another incentive to stay at home that weekend: vicious wildfires through the state caused air quality to plummet.

Halloween of course also caused a spike. Case numbers jumped from 1,283 to 2,233 in the fortnights before and after the holiday.

So how bad could the spike be this go-around? There are a few factors at play.

For one, again, case numbers are already the highest they've ever been, regularly more than 400 per day in the county.

Second, Thanksgiving is historically the biggest holiday for travelling, which naturally, spreads disease. Although, Triple-A estimates travel will be down by at least 10 percent this year compared to 2019.

And a third factor of course is how ubiquitous large gatherings all for Thanksgiving.

However according to data analyzed by The New York Times, fewer than 20 percent of Washingtonians planned to celebrate with people outside of their household. That's the lowest rate in the entire country.

But if we simply average the relative size of the four previous holiday spikes, it comes out to an 82.88% increase. The two weeks before Thanksgiving saw 4,038 cases in Spokane County. An increase of that size would mean over the next two weeks, the county would see a total 7,385 new cases.