Spokane County reports highest COVID-19 hospitalizations since beginning of pandemic

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County is reporting its highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 161 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Spokane County, the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) reported on Tuesday. SRHD also reported 251 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and added that 10 new COVID-19-related deaths were reported last week. That brings the total number of cases in Spokane County to 52,747 and the total number of deaths to 705 since the pandemic began.

Spokane County's current two-week coronavirus case rate is sitting at 534.6 per 100,000 residents, according to the SRHD data dashboard. As of Saturday, Aug. 14, the Washington State Department of Health reported that 56.9% of eligible Spokane County residents age 12 or older have initiated COVID-19 vaccination and 51.2% are fully vaccinated.