Spokane County Health officer concerned about COVID-19 hospitalizations

There is concern about how many beds are available, but the bigger issue is whether hospitals have the staff to support patients.

SPOKANE, Wash — Spokane Regional Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz is concerned about a rise in hospitalizations as coronavirus cases increase in Spokane County.

"I can't tell you how many Spokane residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, but I can tell you that from yesterday to today, there was an increase of about 10, which is pretty significant," Lutz said in a media briefing Wednesday morning.

According to data on the SRHD website Wednesday, 45 Spokane County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19. He said capacities can fluctuate day-to-day and that is just one metric in tracking the coronavirus.

"If you don't have the staff to support those beds, then that capacity metric is sort of moot," Lutz said. "And I think that's the great concern we have right now."

As for community spread, he said it remains as high as it has been in the past.

"Going into cold weather, the concerns are significant," Lutz said.

He adds, what's happening in Kootenai County is also a great concern, COVID-19 does not recognize geographical borders.